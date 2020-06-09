Sanjay Kapoor And Son Jahaan Got 'Snazzy' Haircuts At Home. Here's How They Look Now

Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor, whose Instagram posts are always delightful, shared a happy click of himself and son Jahaan, revealing the reason behind their smiles. "Three months down...," Sanjay Kapoor began by writing, and added: "...my son and I have gotten ourselves snazzy haircuts." While Sanjay Kapoor styled his own hair, Jahaan's hairstylist was his mom Maheep Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor assigned due credit to both the in-house hairstylists with his signature humour and wrote: "Jahaan's haircut courtesy Maheep. Mine by yours truly." He also added this in a hashtag to his post: "Life teaches you." Family-friends Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey were the first ones to appreciate the in-house hairstyling: "Fab," and "Love it," they wrote.

Sanjay Kapoor and son Jahaan are not just twinning in black but also in "snazzy" hairstyles:

Jahaan Kapoor celebrated his 15th birthday in May this year, when Sanjay and Maheep showered him with blessings and birthday wishes. "Happy birthday, Jahaan. Love you the most. This birthday will always be special with just four of us," wrote Sanjay while Maheep added: "Happy birthday to my heart and soul. My son's birthday wish was a vaccine for the world. Love my crazy family." Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor just stepped into Bollywood as an Assistant Director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Both Jahaan and Shayana often feature on Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram:

Sanjay Kapoor often trends for his ROFL comments on BFF Chunky Pandey's photos, usually shared by his daughter Ananya Panday. Sanjay's daughter Shanaya and Ananya are best friends with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana.