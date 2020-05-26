Shanaya Kapoor's Brother Jahaan Made A Special Birthday Wish: 'A Vaccine For The World'

Maheep Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Highlights "Happy birthday to my heart and soul," wrote Maheep Kapoor

"Love my crazy family," Maheep added

"Love you the most," added Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's son Jahaan began his birthday celebrations at mid-night on April 26 with some cake, a birthday wish and lots of good memories. Maheep and Sanjay shared adorable birthday wishes for Jahaan and filled up their Instagram with photos from the celebrations, also featuring Jahaan's sister Shanaya Kapoor, of course. As Jahaan had a quarantined birthday because of the coronavirus lockdown, his birthday wish was also a unique one. "Happy birthday to my heart and soul. My son's birthday wish was a vaccine for the world. Love my crazy family," wrote Maheep while sharing a photo in which the family of four can be seen sporting different expressions. Sanjay Kapoor is a show stealer, as always. Sanjay Kapoor wrote this for the birthday boy on his Instagram: "Happy birthday, Jahaan. Love you the most. This birthday will always be special with just four of us."

Jahaan was showered with birthday wishes from Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's close friends on Instagram. Filmmaker Farah Khan wished Jahaan and wrote: "Wish I could send roast chicken for him." Sonali Bendre commented: "Happy birthday, Jahaan." Dia Mirza posted the heart icons and sent Jahaan a whole lot of love.

Let's get inside Jahaan's "special" birthday celebrations:

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep got married in 1997 and Shanaya was born to the couple in November 1999. In May 2005, Sanjay and Maheep welcomed Jahaan. Shanaya has already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for the upcoming biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, which stars Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris last year.