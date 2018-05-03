Sanjay Dutt Shares Throwback Pic With Mom Nargis, Captions It 'I Miss You'

Sanjay Dutt made us quite a bit emotional as he shared a throwback photo on Thursday. Remembering his late mother Nargis Dutt, the actor shared a picture of a younger version of himself and his mother on Instagram and captioned it: "All that I am is because of you. I miss you!" Mr Dutt posted the old photograph on the 37th death anniversary of the veteran actress. The photo appears to be a shot from the initial days of the actor's career. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata also commented on the post with a heart emoticon and wrote: "The heart...the soul.''
The comments thread on Sanjay Dutt's photo has been flooded with remarks like: "A mother and child's bond is so deep so connected so true mothers love is. The happiness and life for any child without our parents is very painful journey. What we can share is the beautiful love they gave us to our children and the beautiful heart-warming memories you shared with parents growing up.''
Here's the picture Sanjay Dutt shared. It is making us rather nostalgic:
Nargis Dutt died after battling pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981 - just five days before Sanjay Dutt was to make his Bollywood debut in a full-fledged role. Though the actor debuted with the film Rocky, he had also made a special appearance as a child artiste in Reshma Aur Shera bacfk in 1971. Both Reshma Aur Shera and Rocky were directed by his father Sunil Dutt.
CommentsSanjay Dutt is a busy man and has two films lined up for release. Currently, the actor is shooting for Girish Malik's Torbaaz. The actor will start filming Kalank which has an ensemble cast. In Kalank, Sanjay Dutt will share screen space with Madhuri Dixit after a span of 25 years.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor stars as Sanjay Dutt in the actor's biopic which is scheduled for June 29 release.