Sanjay Dutt On Prasthanam Remake: 'Not An Exact Copy Of Original'

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Prasthanam. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay)

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Prasthanam, says that the Hindi remake is "not an exact copy" of the original film, reported news agency PTI. Prasthanam is the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film Prasthanam, which featured Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar in main roles. Talking about his upcoming film, Sanjay Dutt said that the remake has been adjusted according to the taste of north Indian audiences and added: "Our director has done a fantastic job with this film. Being from the south, he has rightly understood the north. This movie is not an exact copy of the original. The premise and the story remains the same," the actor was quoted as saying by PTI at the trailer launch of the film.

The story of Prasthanam revolves around family politics, where two sons of a political leader fight against each other to carry forward their father's legacy. Other than Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur.

Speaking about his dream cast, director Deva Katta, who has also directed the original Prasthanam, said that he is lucky to have worked with actors like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala. "These actors never age. Basically, when you throw something at them, in terms of the story, they will give you their best. I don't think you can imagine any better cast than this. That's what happened with me for Prasthanam," he said, reported PTI.

In Prasthanam, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh, the head of a political family and Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey play his sons. Jackie Shroff plays a loyal guard to Sanjay Dutt's character in the film while Chunky Panday plays main antagonist Don Kaali. Produced by Sanjay S Dutt Productions and Maanayata Dutt (wife of Sanjay Dutt), Prasthanam will open in theatres on September 20.

