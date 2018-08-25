Sanjay Dutt Initiated Sadak 2, Says Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Going by Pooja Bhatt's words, Sadak 2 is happening because of Sanjay Dutt, the star of 1991 film of the same name. At an event in Mumbai, Pooja Bhatt told the media that Sanjay Dutt took initiative to make Sadak 2, reports news agency IANS. "He was the one who came to me and said 'why were we not making Sadak 2?... On his request, I went to tell them (producers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) about Sanjay Dutt's urge and desire to work in this film... They have a connection which I don't think anybody has..." It was recently announced that the filmmakers are planning to release Sadak 2 in November 2019.

When asked about the film's casting, Pooja said: "The production house of the film will announce the cast and crew. All I can say is that it is happening." Pooja Bhatt was a part of the film's initial cast too along with Deepak Tijori and Sadashiv Amrapurkar.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #Sadak2 to release on 15 Nov 2019... Lead cast and other details will be announced shortly... Produced by Mukesh Bhatt... Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films present the film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

Pooja Bhatt's reply to whether or not she will return to films as an actor with Sadak 2 was very ambiguous. "I was spoiled because I had the best of Mahesh Bhatt and I had no desire to really act when he quit direction. But I think with this film, we are going to go back to the 90s where filmmaking was more organic and the learning was greater," IANS quoted her as saying. Pooja Bhatt debuted in her father's film Daddy and she later collaborated with him on film like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saatwan Aasman and Sir.

Sadak 2 is presented by Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films and it is being produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

