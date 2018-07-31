Sadak 2 Release Date Announced. Details Here

A still from 1991 film Sadak (Courtesy: YouTube)

Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming project Sadak 2 will release on November 15, 2019, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The 1991 romantic thriller Sadak was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and featured his daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The makers have not announced the cast of the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the release date of Sadak 2 and wrote: "Sadak 2 to release on November 15, 2019. Lead cast and other details will be announced shortly. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films will present the film." Sadak performed well at the box office and was the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of that year.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #Sadak2 to release on 15 Nov 2019... Lead cast and other details will be announced shortly... Produced by Mukesh Bhatt... Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films present the film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

It was earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will play pivotal roles in the film. But there has been no confirmation from the makers.

In an interview to IANS last year, Pooja Bhatt had divulged (a little) about what the sequel is going to be all about. She had also revealed that the film is going to deal with the subject of depression this time. "We are making Sadak 2 in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is a Drug Abuse Survivor), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film," IANS quoted Pooja Bhatt as saying.

Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak was about a taxi driver Ravi (Sanjay Dutt), who falls in love with Pooja (Pooja Bhatt), a sex worker. Ravi fights against all odds to be with Pooja. The film also featured Soni Razdan, Neelima Azeem and Deepak Tijori. Sadak was reportedly inspired by American movie Taxi Driver.