Sanjay Dutt Has A Heart Of Gold, Says Sanju Actress Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Lust Stories

Highlights "I have been a fan of Sanjay Dutt," said Manisha Koirala "Prasthaanam is a political action-packed family drama," Manisha added Manisha plays Nargis Dutt in Sanju

Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt have collaborated for a film - Prasthaanam -after a span of 10 years and the actress said that she is "super-thrilled" to be working with him yet again, IANS reported. Interestingly, Manisha also stars in Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju, which is a biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Manisha Koirala, who plays the character of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt in the film, confessed that she has always been a "fan" of the actor and that Sanjay Dutt's persona has always managed to mesmerise her. "Basically Baba (Sanjay Dutt) is all heart. He is a person who has a heart of gold. The most endearing quality about him is that from a spot boy, light man to the director and his co-actors, he treats everyone on the set equally and he is full of love and affection," IANS quoted Manisha Koirala saying.



"I have been a fan of Sanjay Dutt. I was in school when Rocky was released and after few years, I got an opportunity to work with him. I was always in awe of him. He is somebody who is a huge star to whom you see from distance and admire," Manisha Koirala added. The actress on playing Sanjay Dutt's mother in Sanju said: "I was actually more apprehensive to play the character of Nargis Dutt... as I didn't want to relive those memories... I also had no idea whether I will be able to relive that or not."



Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is reviving his production firm after seven years with the Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthaanam, which will also feature himself and Jackie Shroff. Speaking about film, Manisha told IANS: "I am super-thrilled that I got opportunity to work with him again. It's his home production and remake of a South Indian film." Manisha also added: "Original film's director is directing Hindi version of it as well. It's a political action-packed family drama so, I am very excited and looking forward to work in that film." The duo were last seen in Afzal Khan's Mehbooba in 2008. Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala's Prasthaanam will be directed by Deva Katta, who also directed the Telugu version of the film.



Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala made their first on-screen collaboration with Feroz Khan's Yalgaar, which released in 1992. Since then, the actors have worked together in films like Sanam, Kartoos, Khauff and Baaghi. Sanjay Dutt also had a special appearance in Manisha Koirala and Govinda's 1998 film Achanak.



