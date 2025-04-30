"Sanjay Dutt Gave Everyone A Quran And Gita After Their Kids Were Born": Ameesha Patel

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt maintain a close friendship. She describes Dutt as very protective and possessive of her. Ameesha hosted a baby shower for Dutt and Maanayata's twins.

Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt share a cordial relationship. Ameesha has always talked about Sanjay being very protective and possessive about her. In a recent interview with Filmymantra, Ameesha has talked about her equation with co-stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol. She also revealed she hosted a baby shower for Sanjay and Maanayata.

"I threw Sanju a baby shower when Maanayata was pregnant with twins, and we didn't know that it was going to be one girl and one boy. It was very beautiful; everyone, including both of Sanju's sisters, had come for the shower."

Ameesha revealed that the Dutts had special gifts for guests when their children were born. She said, "When Shahraan and Iqra were born, it was so beautiful because Maanayata is Muslim and Sanju is Hindu, even though he had a Muslim mother. The gift that they sent us once the children were born was a copy of the Gita and the Quran."

Ameesha, who is not married yet, talked about her colleagues' relationship. "I have seen all kinds of relationships around me; I see harmonious ones like Sanju, and then there is someone like Hrithik, who has had a divorce, but they are (Hrithik and Sussanne) co-parenting beautifully, and they are the best of friends now. With Salman, honestly, I don't want to see him get married; he is cool as he is," the actor added.

Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2 (2023), which emerged one of the blockbusters of that year.