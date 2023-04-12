Sanjay Dutt Denies Reports Of Being Injured On The Sets Of KD: 'I'm Fine And Healthy'

Sanjay Dutt shared this picture. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after reports of him being injured on the sets of KD started doing rounds. Now, the actor has issued a clarification on his Twitter handle. Calling the reports "baseless," Sanjay Dutt wrote, "There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God's grace, I am fine and healthy. I am shooting for the film KD and the team's been extra careful while filming the scenes." He concluded the note with these words, "Thank you everyone for reaching out and your concern." A while ago, reports were doing rounds that the actor got injured on the sets while shooting for a bomb explosion scene.

Read Sanjay Dutt's tweet here:

There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God's grace, I am fine & healthy. I am shooting for the film KD & the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out & your concern. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 12, 2023

Talking about the film, Sanjay Dutt is currently in Bengaluru busy shooting for KD- The Devil in which he will play the role of an antagonist. Helmed by Prem, the movie stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead and Shilpa Shetty and Ravichandran in pivotal roles. The movie is reportedly set in the 1970s in Bangalore and is based on real-life incidents. It will release in five regional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

A few days ago, she wrapped up the shooting of Leo, co-starring Vijay and Trisha.

Apart from KD and Leo, Sanjay Dutt also has an Indo-Polish war drama The Good Maharaja, Ghudchadi with Raveena Tandon and Baap.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. The film also starred Ronit Roy and Vaani Kapoor in crucial roles.