Sanjay Dutt Wished Wife Maanayata On 15th Anniversary Like This

It's Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's wedding anniversary today. They have completed 15 years of togetherness. To make the day a special one, Sanjay Dutt has come up with an adorable note for his darling wife. The actor has shared a montage featuring pictures with Maanayata Dutt. We also get a glimpse of their wedding day pic. In this caption box, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.” Replying to the post, Maanayata Dutt dropped a set of red hearts. Actress Zareen Khan wrote, “Mubarak ho. God bless.”

Maanayata Dutt has also come up with an equally heartwarming note for her “bestest half”. She has picked a video featuring the couple dancing their heart out and wrote, “21 years now…we are real. We make mistakes…. We say l'm sorry , We give second chances…. We forgive, We have fun…. We give hugs, We go really loud….. we are patient,We love….. we are love !! Happy 15th anniversary my bestest half!!” The first one to drop a comment under the post was Sanjay Dutt' daughter Trishala Dutt. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary.” Actress Sophie Choudry dropped some red heart emojis. Veteran actress Manisha Koirala wrote, “Too adorable.”

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008. They are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. On Christmas last year, Maanayata shared a happy postcard featuring the family of four and wrote, “Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones! Wishing everyone infinite joys and immeasurable happiness.”

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. The film also starred Ronit Roy and Vaani Kapoor in crucial roles. Sanjay Kapoor will be next seen alongside his Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. co-star Arshad Warsi in the yet-to-be-titled film by Sidhaant Sachdev.