Sanjay Dutt, At 63, Is Redefining Fitness And How

Sanjay Dutt in a still from the video. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt, is redefining fitness and how. The 63-year-old actor, on Saturday afternoon, posted a video of himself working out in a gym aggressively. The actor can be seen pulling weights with utmost ease. He captioned the video: "Stronger every day." He added the hashtag #DuttsTheWay to her post. In the comments section of Sanjay Dutt's post, TV star Parth Samthaan commented: "Inspiration." Another Instagram user added, "Baba is back." Sanjay Dutt added his KGF 2 character Adheera's theme to the video.

See Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Earlier this week, the actor posted this picture from the gym and he wrote: "Never underestimate the power of your mind! #MondayMotivation #DuttsTheWay."

The actor trended a great deal earlier this year after he announced that he will be reuniting with Arshad Warsi for a project and he wrote: "Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother Arshad Warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned."

Last year, Sanjay Dutt starred in the super hit KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Raveena Tandon. He also featured in Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also featured in another Yash Raj Films' project - Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar. He will also share screen space with Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next untitled project.

In the recent years, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He also starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He was also seen in Torbaaz. The actor also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He was also a part of the National Award-winning film Toolsidar Junior.