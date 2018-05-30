Sanjay Dutt And Manisha Koirala To Reunite After 10 Years. Details Here

Sanjay Dutt is all set to revive his production house after seven long years with Prasthaanam, the Hindi remake of the Telugu family-drama and guess who is set to co-star with the actor in the film? It's none other than Manisha Koirala, reported Mumbai Mirror. The duo were last seen in Afzal Khan's Mehbooba in 2008 and after a span of ten years, the actors will be reuniting for the remake of 2010 Telugu film Prasthaanam. Manisha Koirala has been roped in to play the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife in the film which will be directed by Deva Katta, Mumbai Mirror reported. Sources told Mumbai Mirrorthat Manisha Koirala liked the script after reading it and immediately decided to do the role. "Manisha and Sanjay have known each other for many years and are excited to work together again. Manisha has really liked the script and immediately agreed to come on board," Mumbai Mirror reported.
- Manisha Koirala to star with Sanjay Dutt in Prasthaanam remake
- Manisha and Sanjay Dutt are reuniting after a span of 10 years
- The makers have not zeroed on the title of the film
The actors' collaboration was confirmed by the statement from director Deva Katta, who had also directed the Telugu version of the film. In his statement to Mumbai Mirror, Deva Katta said: "Each character in Prasthaanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great calibre. When the team came up with the idea of casting Manisha for the part of Sanjay's onscreen wife, it felt like the perfect match. I am looking forward to direct them, especially since they are coming back together after 10 years."
Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala made their first on-screen collaboration with Feroz Khan's Yalgaar, which released in 1992. Since then, the actors have worked together in films like Sanam, Kartoos, Khauff and Baaghi. Sanjay Dutt also had a special appearance in Manisha Koirala and Govinda's 1998 film Achanak.
Zinda was the first film through which Sanjay Dutt had forayed into production. Sanjay Dutt was also the associate producer of Apoorva Lakhia's Shootout At Lokhandwala, which released in 2007. Sanjay Dutt Production had last produced 2011 film Rascals.
Manisha Koirala is gearing for her next film Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life, wherein she plays the actor's on-screen mother. The actress was last seen in Sunaina Bhatnagar's debut film as a director Dear Maya.
Telugu film Prasthaanam had received both critical and commercial acclaim upon release. It has also won three Filmfare awards down South. The remake will also star Ali Fazal as Sanjay Dutt's son and Amyra Dastur will play the former's love interest. The makers have not zeroed in the title of the film yet.