Inside Sania Mirza's Farwell Party: Farah Khan, Mahesh Babu And Others Celebrate Tennis Star

Image was shared by Farah Khan.(courtesy:farahkhankunder)

Sania Mirza, one of India's most renowned sportspersons, marked the end of her illustrious tennis career by playing her last match in her hometown, Hyderabad. Among the home crowd cheering for Sania on Sunday evening were several celebrities from across the country. Following the final match, which saw the likes of Dulquer Salman, Yuvraj Singh, and MC Stan in attendance, Sania Mirza threw a farewell bash that was attended by her friends and family. Among those at the bash were Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Farah Khan, AR Rahman, and Huma Qureshi, who also congratulated the tennis sensation on social media.

Let us start with an after-party image. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is Sania Mirza's best friend, shared a photo in which the two are chilling on a bed. Keeping it witty as usual, Farah Khan said in a note: “So this is what champions do after retirement... chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent. Sania Mirza, love you,” with a heart emoji. Actress Manisha Koirala replied with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu arrived at the farewell celebration with his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Sharing an image with Sania Mirza, the superstar said, “What a journey!! So so proud of you!”

What a journey!! So so proud of you! ???? @MirzaSaniapic.twitter.com/qyWAIUs0XB — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 5, 2023

Music maestro AR Rahman also marked his presence at the party. He posted a selfie with Sania Mirza and her son. Sharing it on social media, he simply tagged Sania in the caption with a confetti emoji.

AR Rahman followed this with a selfie alongside Mahesh Babu. Once again, he simply tagged the actor in the caption. Mahesh Babu reshared the image with the caption: “Clicked by the legend himself. Always a pleasure meeting you sir, AR Rahman.”

Clicked by the legend himself!! ???? Always a pleasure meeting you sir @arrahman! ???? https://t.co/4UeBwM2Udv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 5, 2023

Huma Qureshi, another close friend of Sania Mirza, shared a special Instagram post celebrating the tennis icon. Along with the images, Huma Qureshi wrote about Sania's rich legacy. She said: “To my friend who is an inspiration to a whole generation of young girls & boys. This is the beginning of another glorious chapter, my Sania Mirza. You bring you're a-game to every room that you walk in … I love you and admire you deeply. I first saw you live win Wimbledon in 2015 (a dream come true ) and since then our friendship has only grown. The only thing we fight over is our left profile while taking that selfie. May we always discuss life, love, experiences, fight over selfie angles and laugh out loud #Legend #inspiration #love #friendship.”

In addition to being a former doubles world No. 1, Sania Mirza has won six major titles. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.