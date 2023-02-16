Watch: Sania Mirza And Bigg Boss Stars Dance To Deewangi Deewangi At Farah Khan's Party

Sania Mirza from Farah Khan's BB16 bash. (courtesy: mirzasaniar)

Imagine tennis ace Sania Mirza grooving to the peppy beats of Deewangi Deewangi from the film Om Shanti Om. Impossible, did we hear? Well, you can't be more wrong. Oh, and, we have a video too. Courtesy: choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan's super hit Bigg Boss bash. The clip opens with actor Arbaaz Khan saying hello to everyone. After a few frames, Sania is seen dancing to the beats of the electrifying number. We also get a glimpse of Huma Qureshi, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot among others. For the caption, Farah wrote, “When the stars of my favourite show come home..along with some of my closest friends. it's Deewangi Deewangi.” Farah also wrote a special note for her brother Sajid Khan, who was also part of BB 16. She said, “Sajid Khan, all for you. Thank you.”

Apart from the contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Farah Khan's industry friends, including Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey, were spotted at the get-together.

It won't be wrong to say that Farah Khan and Sania Mirza share an amazing bond. Well for Sania, the filmmaker is her “soul sister”. On Farah's birthday, last month, Sania shared a super adorable picture on Instagram. Her note read, “I knew I found my soul sister when you slept (yes actually passed out) in a club because it was my birthday and you wanted to be there in ‘spirit'. Happy birthday to the person I can sit in a nightie, eat in bed and watch Bigg Boss all day with…Love you, long time.” Replying to the post, Farah said, “Miss doing all these things with you. Love you and will always be there even if it's in “spirit” for you.”

Now, look at what Farah Khan has to say about her “long-distance relationship” with Sania Mirza.

Farah Khan is part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will hit the theatres on July 28.