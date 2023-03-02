Sandhya Mridul On Romantic Scenes With Naseeruddin Shah: 'He Makes His Co-Stars Very Comfortable'

Image was Instagrammed by Sandhya Mridul. (courtesy: sandymridul)

Actress Sandhya Mridul, who is gearing up for her role as Jodha in Zee5's periodic drama, Taj: Divided By Blood, was asked by ETimes whether there was any level of discomfort in enacting romantic scenes with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and this is what the actress had to say. "Akbar and Jodha have a nice camaraderie, they both have a warmth between them. Akbar has a relationship with and also loves Jodha. They are also friends and Akbar asks for a piece of advice from Jodha as well. I cannot say they have a sensuality between them but there is affection between them and the audience will see a very nice equation between them. I was very comfortable working with Naseer sir."

Actor Naseeruddin Shah plays Akbar in the upcoming drama series and is paired opposite Sandhya Mridul. The actors share a significant age difference and yet Sandhya Mridul told ETimes that Naseeruddhin Shah's wit and humour on set did away with any discomfort that ever arose while shoot the romantic scenes. The actress recalled that Naseeruddin Shah would often joke about her age and lighten up the atmosphere.

He always joked when I came in front of him like he always used to say, 'Oh My God! this girl looks too young, Sandhya Mridul do you ever age? Thank god! I don't have many romantic scenes with this girl.' He was very fond of me but he used to always joke. Naseer sir has a great sense of humour and so do I. So even if there was a little discomfort during the scene, he used to just joke. He used to say, 'iske baal toh safed kar diye hote, she can play my daughter'. So he would comment and we all would laugh. So there was no discomfort because he makes his co-star very comfortable." the actor told ETimes.

Taj: Divided By Blood will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Rahul Bose and others in titular roles.

Produced by Zee5, the web series, set in the 16th century, is based on Akbar and the war of succession among his three sons - Salim, Murad and Daniyal. In the series, Mr Shah plays the role of Akbar, while Sandhya Mridul plays the role of his wife Jodha Bai. Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah play the roles of their sons - Salim and Murad. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Anarkali in the series.

A few days ago, Dharmendra unveiled his first look from the series. "Friends, I am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in Taj - Divided by Blood. A small but important role...Need your good wishes," read his caption. Dharmendra, in a follow-up post, wrote, "Another look...... hope you like it."

Taj: Divided By Blood will premiere on Zee5 on March 3, 2023.