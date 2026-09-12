"Kill <i>Spirit</i> If You Can": Pranay Reddy Vanga Challenges Film Critics After <i>Romanchakam</i> Failure

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay Reddy Vanga threw an open challenge to film critics. Following the poor response to his recent production venture Romanchakam, Pranay challenged critics to “kill” his upcoming film Spirit.

The producer made the remarks while speaking about his recently released production, Romanchakam, which opened in theatres on September 3 and drew mixed reviews. Referring to the criticism, Pranay questioned how easily films are reviewed and spoke about the difficulties involved in making one.

“If you get into production, you understand how hard the director works to execute what's written and the kind of problems that arise during production,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express. He further added that critics should try to “kill Spirit” the team's upcoming film if they could.

“They plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they are really capable of doing something, let's see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases,” Pranay added.

Spirit has been one of the most anticipated films since its announcement. Following the massive success of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, fans are excited to see what Sandeep Reddy Vanga brings next. Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is expected to be an action drama.

Deepika Padukone was initially set to star opposite Prabhas, but Triptii Dimri later joined the project. Other stars, including Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj, play key roles. Earlier speculation suggested that Deepika Padukone exited the film over work-hour constraints, leading Triptii Dimri to step into the role.

Later, Pranay Reddy Vanga confirmed that remuneration and timing were among the reasons for Deepika's exit. He also claimed that Deepika sought a 10 per cent share of the film's profits, which did not work for the makers. Spirit is set to hit the theatres on March 5, 2027.

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