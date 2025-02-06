<i>Sanam Teri Kasam</i> Actress Mawra Hocane Marries Ameer Gilani. See Pics

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known for her performance in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has married her boyfriend, actor Ameer Gilani. On Wednesday, the actress shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities on Instagram.

In the pictures, Mawra Hocane can be seen wearing a pink-and-green lehenga encrusted with pearls and crystals. For the day, Ameer looks dapper in a black suit.

In the caption, Mawra Hocane wrote, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you," revealing the date of their wedding she added, "BISMILLAH 5.2.25."

The follow-up post featured some more glimpses from the wedding ceremony. In the opening frame, Mawra is seen wiping her tears. "Mr & Mrs Gilani #MawraAmeerHoGayi," read the caption.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations. Wish you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead." Actress Mahira Khan wrote, “MashAllah mashAllah mashallah! Loveee you.”

Actress Saba Qamar added, “Congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and beautiful moments together. May this new chapter bring you endless joy and blessings! Ameen.” Sakshi Dhoni said, “Congratulationssssss.”

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani shared screen space in television shows like Sabaat and Neem. Their chemistry mesmerised fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 romantic film, Sanam Teri Kasam. She played the lead role opposite Harshvardhan Rane. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film failed to perform at the box office but has gained popularity in the younger generation. Sanam Teri Kasam will now re-release in theatres on February 7.