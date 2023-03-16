Sana Khan And Anas Saiyad Are Expecting Their First Child

Sana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sanakhaan21)

Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child. Sana, during an interview with Iqra TV, announced the pregnancy and revealed that her delivery is due around the end of June. When asked how she would feel after becoming a mother, she replied, "Bohot acha (very nice). Sana added, "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it."

Sana Khan also clarified that she is not expecting twins, "Nahi nahi... single hi hai abhi toh (No, I'm not expecting twins). I think slowly and steadly."

In early February, Sana Khan offered Umrah and shared a post that hinted at a special announcement. The caption read, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy."

Take a look below:



Meanwhile, Sana Khan retired from the entertainment industry after marrying her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, in 2020.

On the work front, Sana started her career in modelling. She has also acted in several films across 5 regional languages, including Hindi and Tamil. She entered Bollywood in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She has worked in films like Jai Ho, Halla Bol and others. However, she rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 6.