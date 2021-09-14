Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Note Is A 'Self-Appreciation Post.' See What She Wrote

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, shared a "self-appreciation post" after her exhausting workout routine. The 34-year-old actress posted a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram story on Tuesday and she wrote in her caption: "I am superhuman for pulling through today's workout. This is a self-appreciation post. Lack of sleep. Lost my sense of smell. Tired and edgy. Grrrrrr. Reminding myself how much I love my babies... Not." Samantha Ruth Prabhu tagged her fitness instructor in the post. This is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted on Instagram:

The actress trended bug time after she changed her name on her social media handles. In an interview with Film Companion, she addressed the hype around her name change and said, "The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don't react to them. That is how I have always been. I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend on doing so as well."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she is making headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. The Family Man 2 opened to stellar reviews and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Both Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu received massive praise for their performances in the series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.