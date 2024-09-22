Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Famjam Pics From Brother David's Wedding: "Love Above All Else"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent an eventful time at her brother David Prabhu's wedding in picturesque Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The Kushi actor shared a bunch of happy pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed. Samantha looked stunning as ever in a purple thigh-high slit gown. The album features a picture of Samantha standing with her back to the camera and holding a bouquet. In another click, Samantha can be seen posing with her mother Ninette Prabhu. Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, "Family." Take a look:

Samantha shared new pictures of the couple from the ceremony and she wrote, "Love above all else." Take a look:

On Thursday, the actress shared a post on Instagram announcing her comeback to the sets of the film Rakt Bramhand. The picture features Samantha's ID with a bloody crown engraved upon it, symbolising the Netflix show. There is also a pencil kept on the table, alongside a backpack. A coffee cup and a sleep-inducing oil made it to Samantha's desk as well. "Never stop dreaming. Glad to be back on a film set after a while. Rakt Bramhand," read her side note. Take a look:

Previously, Raj and DK shared some insights about what the audience can expect from Rakt Bramhand. They said, "Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood," in a chat with Netflix. Rakt Bramhand marks Raj and DK's second collaboration with Netflix after their 2023 comedy thriller Guns & Gulaabs. The series was led by Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Dulquer Salmaan.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The action drama will hit the OTT platform on November 7. Samantha also has the Telugu movie Bangaram in the line-up.