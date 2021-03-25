Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Captions For Black And White Pics Are Music To Our Ears

Samatha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Akkineni is clearly in love with monochrome magic. The South actress is on a spree of posting pictures from some previous photoshoots. These stunning snaps have the lyrics of her favourite songs written on them. They also capture virtues like "pace", "courage", and "bliss" perfectly. The latest one is dedicated to the emotion of "warmth". Samantha looks beautiful in an outfit consisting of a black sports bra paired with a shimmery skirt. The lyrics on the photo reads, "Just take a breath of love, fill your lungs up, rest your head, there's no sense in losing sleep." The lyrics are from the song Losing Me by Gabrielle Aplin and JP Cooper.

The actress makes it a point to put the lines from her favourite songs with each picture. Headspace by Dee Montero, Cold Little Heart by Michael Kiwanuka and To let myself go by The Avener are some from the personal playlist.

Samantha recently praised the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Thalaivi. Samantha wrote on Twitter, "Thalaivi Trailer is outstanding. You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation. Vijay sir, goosebumps stuff, just goosebumps stuff. Can't wait to witness this magic in the theatre."

#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding 🙌🙌 @KanganaTeam You are the bravest , most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation 🙏🙌#Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff 🙏

Can't wait to witness this magic in the theatre ❤️ — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 23, 2021

Samantha also congratulated costume designer Neeta Lulla in her Instagram Stories. "Congratulations on the blockbuster trailer, ma'am #Thalaivi. It has your name written all over it...magic..so thrilled to be working with you." Neeta will design Samantha's costume for the upcoming film Shakuntalam.

Speaking of Shakuntalam, it is a mythological film directed by Gunasekhar. The movie features Dev Mohan in the lead. It revolves around the story of Shakuntala and Dushyanth. Samantha will also be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan directed horror film next.