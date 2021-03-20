World Happiness Day 2021: For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Happiness Is All About 'Little Wins And Little Joys'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

It is World Happiness Day today and South actress Samantha Akkineni is celebrating it with a wonderful message. "Happiness is often in the little things, little wins and little joys. I hope this Happiness Day you acknowledge that and be happy today and everyday! #worldhappinessday," she wrote on Instagram.

The 33-year-old looks elegant in an off-white saree. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of earrings and a kundan finger ring. The icing on the cake was her million-dollar smile.

The snap is from the launch event of her next venture Shaakuntalam. Samantha has collaborated with Dev Mohan for this period drama. The plot revolves around the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyanth played by Samantha and Dev, respectively. The film is directed by Gunsekhar.

At the launch event, she was quoted saying, "I have portrayed several exciting roles in my decade-long career. But I've been longing to play a princess and have waited for a film like Shaakuntalam to happen. I am really excited to be a part of this film."

Next in line for Samantha is Vignesh Shivan's Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha will also step into the digital world with The Family Man 2.