Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Big Shout Out To Ananya Panday's <i>CTRL</i>: "Your Performance Was Outstanding"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Big Shout Out To Ananya Panday's CTRL: "Your Performance Was Outstanding"

The film has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Ananya Panday has been receiving a whole lot of love for her flawless performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL. Joining the bandwagon is Samantha Ruth Prabhu who sent a big shout out to Ananya. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a film still featuring Ananya on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "Highly recommend and a must-watch CTRL. It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made." For Ananya, Samantha wrote, "You beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps." Samantha signed off the post with these words, "Congratulations team #CTRL." Take a look:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

CTRL explores the dark realities of the cyber world and how it can intrude into the private space of an individual. Apart from Ananya Panday, the movie stars Aparshakti Khurana, Vihaan Samat. The film was released on the streaming giant Netflix. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "CTRL, in spirit and substance, reinforces Motwane's proven penchant for turning an established genre on its head. He did just that in Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs AK with varying degrees of success. Since these films were experiments with form and narrative conventions, their commercial (or critical) fate is immaterial."

Ananya Panday has been grabbing eyeballs for her back-to-back projects. Prior to this, she was seen in the series Call Me Bae. The series has been directed by Colin D'Cunha. The ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment

Follow us:
Vikramaditya Motwane, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
