Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Adorable Pet Is The Comfort You Need When 'Life Gets Weird'

The rising coronavirus cases in India has everyone worried. As social media platforms are inundated with calls for help for those affected, it can be difficult to stay positive. This is exactly what Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses in her latest Instagram post. Giving us a reason to smile, the actress' pet dog Hash made an appearance on her feed. His adorable yet gloomy expressions are quite relatable. Samantha added a motivational note to this snap. Telling us something we all needed to hear, she wrote, "Sometimes life gets weird. Hang in there...it gets better." Samantha also dropped hashtags like #loveandlight, #bekind and #inthistogether.

The Majili actress often shares cute moments of her dog on social media. Recently, Samantha shared a photo series comparing her mornings with Hash's mornings. In the first image, we can see the 33-year-old set for her morning yoga session. In the next photo, we see her fast asleep on the couch.

On National Pet Day on April 11, Samantha showered love on her canine friend. In a photo, Hash is seen cuddling with Samantha's husband, actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. In the caption, she wrote, "He walked into our lives with that adorable face, wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute love. The best dog ever... except for that slight attitude, refusing to respond to his name, attacking other dogs, peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop ... He's the Best dog ever."

Samantha always finds ways to keep her Instafam engaged and inspired. The actress recently tried an aerial yoga pose, leaving her fans awestruck. She also displayed how to do a handstand effectively.

Samantha will be next seen in Gunasekhar's mythological period drama, Shaakuntalam. She is also a part of Vignesh Shivan directed Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.