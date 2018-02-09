Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Writes Her Own Rules.' Get It, Trolls?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'had to go and put up a quote' on Instagram because of trolls who don't get it - they specifically don't get that its nobody's business but Samantha's that she chooses to spend her vacation days by a pool, wear a bikini while on the holiday, and then post a picture of herself in said bikini. Because trolls didn't get this and posted comments too distasteful to reproduce here on her poolside photo, Samantha "...had to go and put up a quote.. because my previous post didn't really scream. 'I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE
Highlights
- In the picture, Samantha wore a black and pink bikini
- She was trolled for the choice of dress and appearance
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu is married to actor Naga Chaitanya
The quote in question:
The holiday picture that Samantha was trolled for:
The thing we don't get is what trolls think counts as appropriate swim wear, if not swimsuits and bikinis. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was trolled last year for posting a picture of herself in a swimsuit on a beach in Malta where she was filming Thugs Of Hindostan.
The list of actresses shamed online for the clothes they choose to wear, whether off duty like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Fatima, or on is depressingly long. It includes Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Soha Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Shama Sikander, and many others.
Comments
Samantha's line-up of films include Rangasthalam, Irumbu Thirai, Super Deluxe and Mahanati. Her last two films were Vijay's Mersal and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (also starring father-in-law Nagarjuna).