Samantha Ruth Prabhu Went Cycling In The Rain With 'The Best Company'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to find joy in small things. In an example of this, the actress, on Monday, decided to welcome the rain by going for a bicycle ride. And, she was not alone. Samantha was accompanied by several para cyclists who gave her company on the fun ride. In a video, members of the riding group can be seen whizzing past each other on the empty streets of Hyderabad. In the caption, Samantha wrote, “Riding in the rain with the best company.”

And, on her first day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu covered 21 km. While we are impressed, it looks like the star is not willing to slow down just yet. She posted an Instagram Stories and said, "Day 1, 21 km. 100 km, I am coming for you."

The actress is refreshingly candid on social media. A day ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a picture of her two dogs, Hash and Saasha, with a heartwarming note. Her furry friends are lounging next to each other in the photo. “Never thought I would see this so soon. You teach me something new every day my darling boy, Hash. From being possessive and antisocial with other dogs to this perfect big brother in no time. You are my blessing,” her caption read. Reacting to the image, actress Trisha Krishnan wrote, “Like mother like son.”

Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen bonding recently along with actresses Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan. We saw pictures of the fun time that the gang had, thanks to an Instagram update by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “The week that was. Thank you for such an amazing evening,” Samantha said, tagging her fellow actresses.

In the same post, we also got some glimpses of her pet dogs cuddling with her in bed and even fighting between themselves for a worn-out shoe.

All eyes have been on Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a while now, given rumours of a split with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. Recently, Aamir Khan, who stars with Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha, attended a dinner hosted by Naga Chaitanya and his father, actor Nagarjuna in Hyderabad. While Naga Chaitanya's Love Story co-star Sai Pallavi was present at the dinner, Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not make an appearance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the web series Family Man 2.