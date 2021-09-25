Inside Naga Chaitanya And Nagarjuna's Get-Together With Aamir Khan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was MIA

The picture is trending big time. (courtesy chay_addicts__)

Aamir Khan attended a dinner hosted by his Laal Singh Chadha co-star Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya's Love Story co-star Sai Pallavi was also present at the get-together. Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu was missing from the party. The star couple often find a spot on the trends' list for speculation over their relationship status - as per reports, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are headed for a split. The pictures from the get-together are going viral on social media and have been shared by several fanpages.

This is the picture we are talking about:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding. They also co-starred in the film Majili.

The speculations about the couple's split started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media. The actress changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to 'S'. In an interview with Film Companion, she addressed the hype around her name change and said, "The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don't react to them. That is how I have always been. I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend on doing so as well."