This 1960s Film Acted As Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Escape' As A Child. Any Guesses?

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Please don't disturb Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is busy exploring Austria. The actress has shared a series of pictures and a video from her time in the city of Salzburg. She has also opened up about her childhood “escape” and it has a Sound of Music connection. The all-time classic, which was released in 1965, has been Samantha's go-to film. Of course, the actress visited the Leopoldskron Palace and also shared a clip from the iconic film on Instagram. The Sound Of Music featured Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer and Eleanor Parker. In the film, Leopoldskron Palace was the home of the von Trapp family. Now, the palace has been converted into a hotel.

In her note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Whenever I would feel very happy or very sad as a child… I'd rewatch Sound Of Music. It was my escape. It would transport me to a magical world that would give me the detachment from reality I needed. To me, it was a mystical place that was comfortingly not real. I'd keep going back to the film as I grew older. Some films get better with each revisit. But The Sound Of Music remains the same and transports you back to childhood, instead. Coming here and visiting this location in person hit hard and tender all at the same time.”

Before Austria, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in California, US. The actress shared a series of pictures as she embarked on a trek amidst nature. She was also seen taking a dip in an infinity pool. For the caption, the actress borrowed lines from Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. It read, “I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better — Frida Kahlo.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Devarakonda. The film hit the theatres on September 1. She will be next seen in Citadel: India opposite Varun Dhawan.