The Internet Thinks Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Are Holidaying Together In Abu Dhabi

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's vacation photo shows a reflection believed to be Raj Nidimoru. Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife posted cryptic Instagram messages amid the speculation. Neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has confirmed or denied the relationship rumours.

Speculation around actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's relationship continues to grow. While neither has addressed the rumours, the Internet users have been quick to point out possible clues suggesting a romantic connection.

What

The latest round of buzz stems from Samantha's vacation pictures from the Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort in Abu Dhabi.

In one of the photos, where she is wearing sunglasses, Reddit users believe the reflection shows Raj Nidimoru taking the picture.

The image went viral, although there is no confirmation that it is indeed him.

The photo appears in a series of images where Samantha is seen relaxing in a black swimsuit, reading a book and stargazing through a telescope.

Background

Adding to the chatter, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, recently shared cryptic messages on Instagram. She shared a post that read: "Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe Humbles." A few days earlier, she shared another that read, "Create good karma. Help people and treat people fairly." While she didn't mention any names, the timing of her posts has caught attention.

Earlier, Samantha shared a photo with Raj Nidimoru and the team of Subham, posing in front of the film's banner. However, it was the next image, an in-flight selfie with Samantha resting her head on Raj's shoulder, that especially drew attention from fans.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya and got divorced in 2021.

In A Nutshell

Speculation about a romance between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru intensified after fans spotted his reflection in her vacation photo. A cosy in-flight selfie and cryptic posts by Raj's ex-wife further fuelled the rumours. Neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied the relationship.