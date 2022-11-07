Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns To Work After Myositis Diagnosis. See What She Posted

Samantha shared this image.(courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed last week that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. A couple of days later, the actress returned to work and how. On Monday afternoon, Samantha shared pictures of herself all set for her upcoming film Yashoda's promotions. The actress accompanied the pictures along with a caption that read: "Like my good friend Raj Nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how s***** things are, his motto is to shower, shave, show up. I borrowed it for a day. For Yashoda promotions. See you on the 11th."



Last week, Samantha opened up about her Myositis diagnosis in an extensive Instagram post, an excerpt from which read: "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you. This too shall pass."

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency. Her next film is Yashoda, the trailer of which released earlier this week. The actress will reportedly feature in Russo Brothers' Citadel as well.

The actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also star in the film Shaakuntalam. She recently shared her first look from the latter. The actress made her big digital debut with the smash hot web-series The Family Man 2 last year.