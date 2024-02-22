POV: You Are Looking At 'The Best Kind Of Mornings,' Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent Instagram post demands your full attention. The actress is “seeking the morning sun” and offering glimpses into her refreshing start of the day. Samantha shared a carousel of pictures from a lush green retreat. In the first image, she is dressed in all-black athleisure wear, engaging in a workout with one leg raised in the air. Following that, there's a snapshot of a test report revealing Samantha's “metabolic age” as 23. FYI: The star is currently 36 years old. Additionally, the post features images of the serene surroundings, beautiful flowers, a baboon, and a bird. Captioning the post, the star wrote, “Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings.” She also posted sun and sparkle emojis.

As soon as Samantha shared the post, fans and celebrities began sharing their reactions in the comment section. Filmmaker Nandini Reddy joked, “Same workout just ippude chesa…. Twice,” accompanied by a smiling face with sunglasses emojis. Mrunal Thakur also dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Referring to Samantha's metabolic age in the second slide, TV actress Priya Raina wrote, “Wow 2nd slide. This is so inspiring.”

In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition known as myositis. The actress even took a break from work to prioritise her health. Recently, the star initiated a health podcast series called Take 20 on her YouTube Channel. In the first episode, Samantha recounted her experience, saying, "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were travelling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally, I feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”

She continued: "The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I've been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I'm dealing with right now as well, I'd rather want people to be safe than sorry.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi. She will be seen in the Indian instalment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.