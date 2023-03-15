Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins Shaakuntalam Promotions With A Temple Visit

Still from a video shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Shaakuntalam, one of the much-awaited mythological films of this year, is all set to release next month. Ahead of the big day, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu began the promotions for the film by visiting Sri Peddamma Thalli temple in Hyderabad along with her Shaakuntalam cast and crew. Sharing a video from her day at the temple, the Family Man 2 actress expressed gratitude towards her fans for supporting her and also explained why she chose to start her promotions by seeking God's blessing. "I start every morning praying to Devi and I would like to start the promotions of my new film Shaakuntalam in the temple with devi's blessing. All of you have shown me unbelievable support and given me unbelievable strength" Samantha can be heard saying in the video. The video starts with Samantha sitting in the car, on her way to the temple. As the video progresses, we see her and her co-star Dev Mohan praying in front of the deity. We also see glimpses of the duo engaging with the crowd towards the end of the video. Samantha, dressed in a white kurta, looks beautiful. Dev Mohan complements her in a white Kurta.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen opposite Dev Mohan in the film. Shaakuntalam will also feature Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla and is based on Kalidasa's Abhijnanashakuntalam.

Take a look at the video here:

A few days, the actress shared that she has seen the movie in its entirety and is elated with the results. Sharing an image with director Gunasekhar, and producers Dil Raju and Neelima Guna, Samantha said, “And, I finally watched the movie today. Gunasekhar garu…you have my heart. What a beautiful film. One of our greatest epics was brought to life so endearingly. I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by powerful emotions. And all you kids out there… You're going to love our magical world. Dil Raju garu and Neelima…Thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me.”

Take a look at the post here:

Over the last several months, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has faced personal challenges including her divorce and myositis, an autoimmune condition. Samantha recently shared on Instagram how she coped with these difficulties by relying on her faith. In the post, the actress shared a photo of herself meditating in front of an idol and expressed how faith helped her stay calm, taught her valuable lessons, and made her feel empowered. In the caption, Samantha said, “Sometimes, it doesn't take superhuman strength… faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm… faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman.” In response, actress Anushka Sharma wrote: “Yes,” with a heart emoji.

In addition to Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She will also play the lead role in the Indian installment of the action-drama Citadel.