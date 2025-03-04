Samantha On Her Performances That Made Her Cringe: "The Ones Where I Was Struggling To Fit In"

Samantha made her Telugu debut with the 2010 movie Ye Maaya Chesave. She has since then, evolved and expanded with a filmography that transcends languages.

She is a notable name in the Hindi film industry today as well. Her series The Family Man and more recently, Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan, have earned her rave reviews.

As the actress clocks 15 years in the industry. She told ETimes about some of her performances that she now finds cringeworthy.

She said, "The performances that make me cringe are the ones where I was struggling to fit in. Initially, most of the glamorous roles weren't really me. I was trying to fit in, trying to be like my fantastic peers. I tried to look like them, act like them, dance like them. When I watch those performances now, I find them ridiculous."

Speaking of whether she would like to change anything in her career, from the last 15 years, Samantha said that she would not discount the highs, lows, struggles, or achievements of the last 15 years.

She added, "But I'm extremely excited about the next fifteen. I feel more mature and sure of myself now. I understand my strengths and weaknesses better. The last 15 years was a learning experience."

She concluded by saying that she is a lot happier now and that her job doesn't feel like a job, even though she works from morning to night. She further added that her work entails a lot of purpose now and she is having a blast at this juncture of her career.