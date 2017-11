Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer Is Viral, Celebs Say Film Will Be 'Blockbuster'

Highlights The trailer got over 1.2 million views in nearly four hours Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor say the film will be a blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22

Action packed! #TigerZindaHaiTrailer !! Looks like yet another blockbuster for sure! Waiting to see how the hunt ends! @aliabbaszafarhttps://t.co/tQWcQ5oyB5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 7, 2017

Wow... Totally Dhamakedar trailer... Tiger is back and his roar is louder than ever!!! https://t.co/P0iOwvSj64 — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) November 7, 2017

The trailer of Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai has taken over social media. Salman Khan shared the trailer on Twitter and said: "The time has come. Tiger is ready to roar." And the social media reactions prove that it is quite a resounding roar. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Huma Qureshi and directors Karan Johar and Kabir Khan (who directed the film's predecessor) have all given the film's trailer a thumbs up and have prophesied the film's 'blockbuster' success. If you need further proof, then the trailer has over 1.2 million views in nearly four hours. The film takes filmgoers back to Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya's (Katrina Kaif) world, where they have to rescue 25 Indian nurses kidnapped by a terrorist organization in Iraq.Here's Bollywood's verdict on the trailer ofWatch the trailer of(if you haven't already): Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar , who also made 2016'swith Salman Khan, again for Yash Raj Films.is a fictionalized retelling of a real life incident.Salman Khan returns as Indian spy Tiger while Katrina reprises the role of Pakistani spy Zoya. At the end of, Tiger and Zoya's respective governments had turned against them and they were declared fugitives. But from the trailer it is evident that Tiger and Zoya are still a team working against a common enemy and for some reason their countries are okay with it.will hit the screens on December 22.