'Tiger Zinda Hai' Trailer Is Out: Here’s How Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Look the Part in the Action-Packed Movie

The wait for Salman Khan fans is finally over with the release of his upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai's official trailer staring Katrina Kaif as the lead actress. The movie is directed by Abbas Zafar. The official trailer has been released on YouTube by Yash Raj Films and has garnered close to 5 lakh views so far. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen pulling off high-octane fight scenes in the trailer for which the duo has been training extremely hard.

While Salman Khan has always been known for his macho personality, Katrina Kaif has also been lauded for her chiseled and toned body. Tiger Zinda Hai is an out-and-out action flick which required the cast to put in extra efforts to look the part and also to translate the power-packed action sequences well on to the screen. While Salman Khan is believed to have learned horse-riding with a Spanish stallion for his role, Katrina Kaif was often seen sweating it out in the gym. Recently the Dhoom 3 actress posted a video training with Alia Bhatt.

Salman Khan's love for fitness is not unheard of. As the Tubelight actor struggles to maintain his routine between movie shoots and filming for Bigg Boss 11, he ensures that his fitness routine goes undeterred. The actor was recently in news for getting a personal gym for himself at Lonavala sets of Bigg Boss 11. He shared pictures of his cabin in the chalet at the Bigg Boss sets. The gym is not just another makeshift place to train for Salman; it comes extensively equipped with machines and equipment for weight training purposes.

While Salman Khan keeps low key on his fitness routine, Katrina is seen quite often breaking into a quick set of pushups or a warm-up session in middle of a film shoot.

When it comes to giving in to their favourite scrummy treats, the lead actors know how to indulge in moderation. In an interview last year, Salman Khan opened up about his diet and favourite delicacies. "I cycle, swim, go to the gym, eat the right kind of food, and sleep late, as I don't get sleep easily. The kind of food you eat is as important as your workout. I like leading a healthy lifestyle, and avoid processed and sugary food. My all-time favourite will remain the Yellow Dal that my mom cooked. My favourite dishes include rajma, chawal, and roti, very simple food. As far as my diet is concerned, for breakfast, I eat four egg whites and some low-fat milk. Pre-workout, I have a protein shake, and two egg whites. Post workout, it is a protein bar, oats, almonds and three egg-whites. Lunch is largely meat, and includes mutton, fried fish, salad and lots of fruit. Dinner could be anything - chicken, fish, vegetables, or soup." Salman was quoted in a PTI report. The Sultan star is often seen sharing his fitness secrets and exclusive photos on his official app BeingInTouch.

According to celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, Katrina Kaif never really cheats on her diet, however she does have days of gastronomic indulgences once she is done with her training. "Katrina's meals revolve around oats for breakfast, a mid-morning snack of fruit, fish and veggies for lunch, a sandwich in the evening and soup and egg whites for dinner," Yasmin shared with NDTV Food.

A look at Tiger Zinda Hai trailer gives a sense of the hard work that the actors have put in to look the part. The movie is set for a release this Christmas.



