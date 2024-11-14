Salman Khan's Team Denies "Association" With <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> Amid Legal Notice Over Rabindranath Tagore Controversy

Kapil Sharma's Netflix offering The Great Indian Kapil Show landed in a legal trouble for allegedly disrespecting the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore on the show. Reports were in circulation that Salman Khan's production house SKTV had been served a legal notice as well for its alleged association with the show. Dismissing such speculation, Salman Khan's team has issued a statement denying any kind of involvement with Kapil Sharma's show. The statement read, "Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix."

The notice was issued by the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation. It was sent on behalf of Dr Mondal and represented by legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy. The notice claims that The Great Indian Kapil Show allegedly disrespects Rabindranath Tagore's legacy and risks offending cultural and religious sentiments.

Kapil's show stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 is celebrating India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show is largely identical to that of Kapil Sharma's former shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming on Netflix.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar. This is the first time he will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the film. In addition to Salman Khan, Sikandar also features Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj Prateik Patil Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry and Nawab Shah. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the project is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.