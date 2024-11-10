Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Reveals How He Knew He Would 'End Up Marrying' His Wife

The episode featured an impressive lineup of guests

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the story of how he met his wife, Grecia Munoz, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode featured an impressive lineup of guests, including Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, author Sudha Murthy, and the Goyals.

Kapil Sharma wasted no time in diving into their personal stories, focusing on how Deepinder met his Mexican wife. With his usual wit, Kapil asked about the couple's meeting, and Deepinder smiled warmly as he recalled, "I was single for a long time. My friends would often set me up on dates but always warned me not to take things too seriously. When Grecia arrived in Delhi, a friend called me and said, 'There's a girl here you must meet,' adding, 'You'll end up marrying her.' It was funny because he was usually the one advising me not to settle down. I met her, and the rest, as they say, is history."

The conversation shifted to Grecia, and Kapil asked her about her thoughts on Indian cuisine. Grecia, smiling, said, "I love Indian food because of its variety." When co-host Archana Puran Singh asked about her favourite dish, Grecia immediately responded, "Chole Bhature," which caused a ripple of laughter, especially when Sudha Murthy, who had previously joked about the dish being unhealthy, chimed in with a laugh.

Kapil joked, "Look at that- she came all the way from Mexico and ended up loving chole bhature," and Sudha added with a smile, "And despite eating chole bhature, she's still slim!"

The conversation then turned to domestic life, with Kapil teasing, "Did Grecia try cooking the traditional 'first rasoi' meal, as a bride?" Deepinder quickly interjected, "Cooking is banned at our home. We always order in." His remark was met with applause and laughter, a fitting comment from the CEO of one of India's leading food delivery services.

Deepinder also shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment about Zomato's quirky app notifications, revealing, "Some of the romantic messages I send to Grecia actually inspire the app's notifications. Our marketing team really took the idea of 'building a relationship with the customer' to heart!"