Salman Khan's Reported Ex-Bodyguard Arrested In Moradabad For Steroid-Fuelled Rampage

Anaz Qureshi had to be tamed using ropes before he was arrested (representational image)

Highlights According to the police, he was upset after losing a bodybuilding title Police reports said Qureshi had consumed an overdose of steroids Quresh vandalised cars parked on the street and hurled bricks

High on steroids, a former bodyguard of actor Salman Khan created a ruckus in Moradabad on Thursday.

Anaz Qureshi, the former bodyguard had to be overpowered using ropes and fishing net before he could be taken into custody by the police.

On Thursday, local residents were shocked and frightened to see a bare-chested Qureshi roughing up pedestrians and hurling bricks at the vehicles. He later got hold of an iron rod and vandalised several cars parked on the stretch.

A video of the incident, which later went viral, showed hundreds of people, along with local police and fire brigade team, trying to get hold of the bodybuilder.

Police reports said Qureshi had consumed an overdose of steroids and lost his mind as a side-effect. He was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bareilly mental hospital.

According to his neighbours, Qureshi, who works as a bouncer in Mumbai, used to serve as part of Salman Khan's private security headed by Shera until around two years ago.

He is currently deployed in the security of a minister in Maharashtra.

A resident of Peer Gaib locality under Mughalpura police station of Moradabad, Qureshi had arrived in his hometown only 10 days ago. Two days ago, he had participated in Mr Moradabad championship and was declared the first runner-up.

According to the police, he was a bit upset after losing the bodybuilding title and had an overdose of steroids before going to gym on Wednesday evening.

Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar said, "After completing his power lifting sessions at the gym, he came home and went to the bed after dinner. On Thursday morning, when he woke up, he had lost his mind due to the drug's side-effect. Within a few minutes, he ran out of his house and had shattered glasses of the cars parked there."

Station House Officer Gajendra Singh said Qureshi was named in a rape case in 2017. "He was arrested and sent to jail after one of his relatives alleged rape. He later got bail," Singh said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.