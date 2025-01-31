Salman Khan's Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Pics After Major Accident: "Fractured Bones, Bruises And..."

Salman Khan's Rakhi sister Shweta Rohira had a major road accident. The actress shared pictures from hospital bed where she's seen lying with multiple bandages, a bruised lip and several fractures.

She wrote a long note narrating the severe accident, topped with Shah Rukh Khan's song and lines from his films. Shweta shared she didn't give up after such a harrowing incident. She assured her fans and followers that she would come back with a renewed spirit.

Shweta began her note with these words, "Life is full of surprises, isn't it? One moment, you're humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day.

"The next moment, life decides to say, "Hold my chai," and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode," she wrote.

Shweta wrote how she's dealing with this "chapter" of her life with courage and resilience.

"Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed-this wasn't in my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama."

"The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction, Shweta mentioned.

Take a look at her full post here:

Shweta Rohira is known as Salman Khan's Rakhi sister. She was earlier married to actor Pulkit Samrat.

Shweta and Pulkit got married in 2014. And after a year, they broke up. Pulkit Samrat married actress Kriti Kharbanda last year in an intimate ceremony.