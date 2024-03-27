Salman Khan's Loud Shout Out To Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: 'Yeh Bohut Badi Hit Hogi'

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a throwback picture. (courtesy: i_yogesh22)

Salman Khan, who has previously collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, gave a roaring shout out to his new offering Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's trailer. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Salman Khan wrote, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, akki and tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi (The film will be a big hit). Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger and sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein... (Ali, you have to break the records of Tiger and Sultan. Hopefully, India and you will treat each other with Eidis)". Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff headline the film while Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F will be seen as the female leads in the film. Take a look what Salman posted here:

Katrina Kaif, who is a dear friend of Ali Abbas Zafar and also a frequent collaborator, also joined the bandwagon to cheer for the upcoming film. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram story, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Buddyyy Ali Abbas Zafar... looking amazing... this Eid will be (fire emojis)... So proud of you.... looks epic... Akshayy is on fire.... Tiger Shroff is fab..." Take a look:

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on Tuesday. The trailer is replete with high-octane action sequences. Akshay and Tiger, who introduce themselves as "Dil se soldier and dimag se shaitan" (soldiers by heart and evils in head) in the trailer, can be seen taking on the menacing masked villain Praloy (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). Praloy has stolen the most powerful weapon a country has ever produced and it will call for a deadly war. Meanwhile, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, who fight together for the safety of the nation, face an existential crisis where they can be heard saying - "Hum dono ek duje ke liye jaan de bhi sakte hai, jaan le bhi sakte hain (We can sacrifice our lives for each other and we can take lives of each other as well)." ICYMI, take a look at the trailer here:

The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said to ANI, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

The film is slated to release on Eid and it will clash with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan at the box office.