Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Progress Report: Prabhu Deva To Direct, Other Details

Salman Khan in Dabangg 2. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Salman Khan is currently filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat Arbaaz Khan said they'll scout for locations soon Dabangg 3 will go on floors in April

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will go on floors in April, producer Arbaaz Khan told Mumbai Mirror. However, Arbaaz did not share too many details about the upcoming film's plot and added: "Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on floors in April, however we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all I can say is that the film features Salman Khan in lead and it will be directed by Prabhu Deva." Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva have earlier collaborated on Wanted, which was a game changer for Salman Khan back in 2009. Wanted, in a way, resurrected Salman Khan's career and gave him his first Eid blockbuster.

Apart from Wanted, Prabhu Deva has also directed cop dramas like Rowdy Rathore with Akshay Kumar and Vedi (in Telugu) with Vishal.

The announcement of Dabangg 3's progress report comes days after Rohit Shetty's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, was declared a box office hit. Simmba is a spin-off of Rohit Shetty's Singham series and with the film, Rohit Shetty has also announced his third cop drama series Sooryavanshi headlined by Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi is also expected to release this year.

Back to the Dabangg series - Salman Khan first played the role of Chulbul Panday in 2010. The film was also Soanakshi Sinha's first Bollywood film. Sonakshi will reprise her role in the third film of the Dabangg series too.

Apart from Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is making Bharat, directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani and it is slated for Eid 2019 release.