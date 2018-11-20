Salman Khan's Bharat: 'No Opposition, Wagah Border Scene Was Shot Peacefully,' Says Director

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Bharat. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Bharat filmmakers recreated the Wagah Border in the farms of Ludhiana Some farmers reportedly opposed to the filming "We have been shooting very peacefully here," said Ali Abbas Zafar

Remember the picture from the sets of Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Wagah Border, which recently went viral? As per a report published in Jagran, the filmmakers rented 19-acre of land, priced at Rs 80 lakh per acre, in Jalandhar to recreate the Wagah Border. The report also added that the farmers in the adjacent Jodha village opposed to the film shoot because they could not access their farms. However, director Ali Abbas Zafar told Hindustan Times that no one was against the team filming in the farm and added that the people in the city supported them. "Nothing of this sort has happened. These are just some rumours that have been floating. We have been shooting very peacefully here. The city and the people are supporting us and everyone is very happy. Such speculation is not to be trusted," he said.

Here's the viral picture from the sets of Bharat, which hit the Internet last week:

Salman Khan's Bharat is the adaptation of Korean war drama Ode To My Father and the film is produced by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

The ensemble cast of Bharat also includes Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff. The first choice for the female lead of Bharat was Priyanka Chopra, who quit the project citing personal reasons. Katrina Kaif was signed a few days after Priyanka dropped Bharat from her list of upcoming projects.

Bharat reunites Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar for the second time after 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman and Katrina have also co-starred in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Ek Tha Tiger. With Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman has also made 2016's superhit film Sultan.

Bharat is expected to open in the theatres on Eid 2019.