<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan Begins Shoot, Actor's First Look Out

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has commenced his hosting duties for the upcoming edition of reality TV show Bigg Boss.

On Friday, Salman was spotted on the sets of BB 19, looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

The theme of Bigg Boss 19, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," brings a fresh political angle to the show, placing the contestants' power struggles and alliances at the heart of the game.

A few days ago, the makers released the show's teaser in which Bhaijaan was seen dressed in a Nehru jacket, flanked by black cat commandos, representing the power struggles expected this season.

As per a press note, Salman, while speaking about the new twist, says, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm and air on COLORS TV at 10:30 pm from August 24.