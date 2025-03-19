IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan To Attend, Shraddha Kapoor-Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities To Perform

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on a fiery note, with Bollywood meeting cricket on the opening day. The ceremony will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Disha Patani will add their magic to the cricket extravaganza. A source close to the organisers told Hindustan Times, "Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, Arijit Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan will be performing."

It added, "Pop band OneRepublic, who collaborated with Karan Aujla and Disha Patani recently for Tell Me, has also been approached for a performance at the opening ceremony."

The source also spoke about the star-studded guest list. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, the who's who of Bollywood is expected to attend the grand opening ceremony.

“Their presence is likely to add a touch of glamour and excitement to the highly anticipated event. Shah Rukh [Khan] is expected to attend as his team is playing the opening match, and Salman might make an appearance to promote his upcoming film, Sikandar,” says a source.

Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, and Ayushmann Khurrana are expected to attend the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.

The inaugural game will be played between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match will kick off at 8 pm. Under the leadership of the new captain, Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will eye to open their campaign on a promising note.