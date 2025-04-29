Salman Khan-Led <i>Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2</i> Finally Happening? Details Inside

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on July 15, 2015. Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad discussed a sequel with Khan recently. Khan reportedly liked the initial concept during their last meeting.

One of Salman Khan's most-loved films in the last decade is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in theatres on July 15, 2015. The film also had Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Recently, acclaimed screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he has indeed discussed the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 with Salman Khan, and the actor is impressed with it.

He told PTI, "I met Salman last Eid. I narrated a line to him; he liked it. But let's see what happens. So fans can be hopeful that a sequel may get announced soon."

While there have been several ongoing rumours about a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, it is only now that new developments are being reported. Sources close to the film, as reported by Pinkvilla, also suggest that Salman Khan and Vijayendra Prasad have met multiple times to discuss the story concept for the sequel, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 might just finally be taking off.

Talks about Kabir Khan helming the sequel as well have made some buzz. However, no official confirmation has been shared yet by the maker.

For the unversed, Vijayendra Prasad is the father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He is well-known for his works in Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali films (2015-2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022), to name a few.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolved around a six-year-old mute Pakistani girl, Shahida. She gets estranged from her mother, on their way back to Pakistan from Delhi. The story then unravels how the little girl is reunited with her mother.