Salman Khan 'Just Heard' About Pooja Dadwal's Illness And Says She'll Be Okay

Salman Khan, in a recent press conference, said that his NGO Being Human Foundation, has now reached out to former actress Pooja Dadwal for financial help for her medical treatment, reported news agency PTI. Earlier this month, Ms Dadwal had revealed in an interview to Navbharat Times that she was trying to contact Salman Khan for financial aid - she is reportedly suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related ailment and is admitted to Mumbai's T B Hospital. At a press conference for the Da-Bangg Tour in Pune, the 52-year-old superstar was asked whether his team has made contact with Ms Dadwal when he said: "I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already onto it. I did not know that she was going through this phase. I think she will be okay," PTI quoted Salman as saying.
"It's really sad. She is not my co-star but she was Atul's co-star," he added. Pooja Dadwal featured in Salman Khan's 1995 film Veergati and was cast opposite Atul Agnihotri.
Before Salman Khan dispatched his team from the NGO, actor-politician Ravi Kishen sent out money and fruits to Pooja Dadwal, who has been at the hospital for over three weeks now. A video of Ravi Kishen's colleague handing out money and fruits to Pooja Dadwal at the hospital has also gone viral. Salman Khan's response comes days after this and almost a week after Pooja Dadwal told Navbharat Times: "I got to know six months ago that I was suffering from tuberculosis. After learning about this I tried to contact Salman Khan but there's been no response yet."
Pooja Dadwal, who appeared to have sent a video message to the actor, claimed that her financial condition is weak and that she is even dependent on others for basic means of survival. "If Salman Khan sees my video, he might help me. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," Navbharat Times had quoted her as saying. Pooja Dadwal was reportedly working as a casino manager in Goa before she got diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Apart from Veergati, Pooja Dadwal has featured in films like Inteqam, Hindustan and Dabdaba.
