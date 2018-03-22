Salman Khan's Veergati Co-Star Pooja Dadwal Receives Help From Ravi Kishan. Watch Video

For Salman Khan's Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal, who is battling tuberculosis alone in a Mumbai hospital, actor politician Ravi Kishan extended a helping hand, reports Hindustan Times. Earlier this week, Pooja told Navbharat Times that tried to contact Salman Khan to help her fund her treatment but she's not been able to reach the 52-year-old actor, who is busy with several projects. However, Ravi Kishan, who co-starred with Ms Dadwal in 1997 film Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya, came to her rescue when he got to know about her condition while promoting his upcoming film in Hyderabad. According to a Hindustan Times report, Ravi Kishan sent his colleague with money and fruits for the actress, who is admitted in Mumbai's T B Hospital, Sewri for the past 15 days.
Highlights
- Pooja Dadwal was diagnosed with tuberculosis six months ago
- Pooja says she's 'penniless' and tried to contact Salman for help
- Pooja and Ravi Kishan co-starred Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya
A video of Ravi Kishan's colleague handing over the money and a carton full of fruits is also being circulated on the Internet.
Watch:
@ravikishannpic.twitter.com/KwQypCARDD— Uday Bhagat (@udaybhagat) March 21, 2018
CommentsNavbharat Times that she is "penniless" and had to "depend on others for even a cup of tea." The former actress said that she was working as a casino manager in Goa for several years before she was diagnosed with tuberculosis, after which her family had also abandoned her. "I got to know six months ago that I was suffering from tuberculosis. After learning about this I tried to contact Salman Khan but there's been no response yet. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," she told Navbharat Times.
Pooja Dadwal has also featured in films such as Inteqam, Hindustan and Dabdaba.