Salman Khan's Veergati Co-Star Pooja Dadwal Receives Help From Ravi Kishan. Watch Video

For Salman Khan'sco-star Pooja Dadwal, who is battling tuberculosis alone in a Mumbai hospital , actor politician Ravi Kishan extended a helping hand, reports Hindustan Times . Earlier this week, Pooja told Navbharat Times that tried to contact Salman Khan to help her fund her treatment but she's not been able to reach the 52-year-old actor, who is busy with several projects. However, Ravi Kishan, who co-starred with Ms Dadwal in 1997 film, came to her rescue when he got to know about her condition while promoting his upcoming film in Hyderabad. According to a Hindustan Times report, Ravi Kishan sent his colleague with money and fruits for the actress, who is admitted in Mumbai's T B Hospital, Sewri for the past 15 days.A video of Ravi Kishan's colleague handing over the money and a carton full of fruits is also being circulated on the Internet.Watch: Earlier, Pooja told Navbharat Times that she is "penniless" and had to "depend on others for even a cup of tea." The former actress said that she was working as a casino manager in Goa for several years before she was diagnosed with tuberculosis, after which her family had also abandoned her. "I got to know six months ago that I was suffering from tuberculosis. After learning about this I tried to contact Salman Khan but there's been no response yet. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," she told Navbharat Times Pooja Dadwal has also featured in films such asand