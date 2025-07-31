BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Seeking New Law On Food Prices, Uses <i>Samosa</i> Example

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Wednesday asked the Centre to make a law to regulate prices of food items served in eateries, be it hotels, restaurants, or dhabas.

During zero hour in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur said the prices, quality and quantity of food items are different everywhere. A uniformity is needed, he said.

"Somewhere you get a Samosa at X rate in a dhaba while it is served at Y price point," Mr Kishan said, adding the size of samosas also vary.

"You get dal tadka at some outlets for Rs 100, while at others it is Rs 120, and in a hotel it is Rs 1,000," he said.

One of the consequences of such pricing is that people can't decide how much to order, Mr Kishan said.

For example, he said, if four people go out to eat, they have no idea how much quantity they will get at any given price.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought transformative changes in many areas, but this matter has not got enough attention, the BJP MP said.

"Therefore, I demand that the government bring a law to regulate prices of food items, their quality and quantity so that customers get them at affordable prices," he said.

He said the law should make it a must for eateries to mention the quantity of food items that people will get, similarly to biscuit or bread packets that mention the weight or number of pieces.