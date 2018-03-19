Salman Khan's Veergati Co-Star Pooja Dadwal Is Ill And Reportedly Trying To Contact Him For Help

Former actress Pooja Dadwal, who once co-starred with Salman Khan in 1995 movie Veergati, is reportedly trying to reach out to the superstar for financial aid. A report in Navbharat Times states that Pooja is suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related ailment and has been admitted to Mumbai's T B Hospital, Sewri for the past 15 days. The report also adds that Pooja has reportedly tried to get in touch with the 52-year-old actor to ask for financial help but apparently Salman has not responded yet. "I got to know six months ago that I was suffering from tuberculosis. After learning about this I tried to contact Salman Khan but there's been no response yet," Navbharat Times quoted Pooja as saying.
Highlights
- Pooja Dadwal is reportedly suffering from tuberculosis
- The former actress is reportedly at the hospital for over two weeks
- "I tried to contact Salman Khan," she was quoted as saying
Pooja, who appears to have sent a video message to the actor, claims that her financial condition is extremely weak. The report quotes her as saying that she was a casino manager in Goa before she got diagnosed with tuberculosis. "If Salman Khan sees my video, he might help me. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," she told Navbharat Times.
Comments
@BeingSalmanKhan veergati's actress pooja dadwal waiting for your financial help pls help her she is admitted in shewri tb hospital Mumbai— Shariq hasan (@hasan_shariq) March 19, 2018
@BeingSalmanKhan bhai, veergati ki actress Pooja is critical at mumbai's shivdi hospital, she is suffering frm TB, unable to pay her bills and get proper treatment, help her— Praveen Chand (@prvvvn) March 19, 2018
Actress Pooja Dadwal.. get well soon..— SOUMYAJIT DAS (@soumyajit1403) March 19, 2018
https://t.co/pJrYwSyiHB
Navbharat Times report also states Pooja Dadwal was abandoned by her husband and in-laws once her health started deteriorating. Pooja Dadwal has also starred in films like Inteqam, Hindustan and Dabdaba.