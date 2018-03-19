Salman Khan's Veergati Co-Star Pooja Dadwal Is Ill And Reportedly Trying To Contact Him For Help Pooja Dadwal, who appears to have sent a video message to Salman Khan, claims that her financial condition is extremely weak

Former actress Pooja Dadwal, who once co-starred with Salman Khan in 1995 movie, is reportedly trying to reach out to the superstar for financial aid. A report in Navbharat Times states that Pooja is suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related ailment and has been admitted to Mumbai's T B Hospital, Sewri for the past 15 days. The report also adds that Pooja has reportedly tried to get in touch with the 52-year-old actor to ask for financial help but apparently Salman has not responded yet. "I got to know six months ago that I was suffering from tuberculosis. After learning about this I tried to contact Salman Khan but there's been no response yet," Navbharat Times quoted Pooja as saying.Pooja, who appears to have sent a video message to the actor, claims that her financial condition is extremely weak. The report quotes her as saying that she was a casino manager in Goa before she got diagnosed with tuberculosis. "If Salman Khan sees my video, he might help me. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," she told Navbharat Times Meanwhile, there's been no reaction from Salman Khan yet but a section of Twitter has urged Salman to provide aide. "Pooja Dadwal waiting for your financial help. Please help her," read a tweet. Navbharat Times report also states Pooja Dadwal was abandoned by her husband and in-laws once her health started deteriorating. Pooja Dadwal has also starred in films likeand