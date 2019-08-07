Salman Khan Has A Dabangg Surprise For Nach Baliye 9 Winner

Salman Khan is the producer of Nach Baliye 9. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights The female participant of the winning couple will feature in Dabangg 3 The contests will shake a leg with Salman Khan in a song from Dabangg 3 Dabangg 3 is scheduled for December 2019 release

Salman Khan, who is the producer of Nach Baliye 9, added a Dabangg bonus for the winning jodi of the season. Apart from a glittering trophy and a hefty prize, the female participant of the winning pair will get to feature in one dance song in Salman Khan's upcoming film Dabangg 3, reports Mumbai Mirror. Salman Khan is closely following the show along with his team and the 53-year-old actor will also join the winner in the said song. "He has already discussed the plans with his team," a source told Mumbai Mirror. The song will be filmed in November after the show wraps up. "The team plans to complete the film's principle shoot by September-end. The song will be shot in November," the source added.

Dabangg 3 recently featured in headlines after it was reported that one song from the film will feature a dance-off between Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva. The song, which is reportedly the Munni Badnaam Hui redux, will also feature Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi SInha and Arbaaz Khan, who reprise the roles of Rajjo and Makhanchand Pandey, respectively. Pramod Khanna will fill in for his late brother Vinod Khanna as Prajapati Pandey while Saiee Manjrekar (daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar) is the new addition.

Dabangg 3, a cop drama, reunites Salman and Prabhu Deva after their 2007 hit film Wanted. The third film in the Dabangg series is co-produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan and it is scheduled to open in theatres on December 20.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.